British newspaper The Guardian has on Wednesday published a human rights report that reveals the serious abuses committed against Yemeni detainees and abductees in the UAE’s secret prisons.

The British newspaper reported that in a report by Yemeni human rights organisation “Mwatana”, it condemned the serious human rights violations suffered by Yemenis in illegal detention centres and unofficial prisons, run by the UAE and its militias.

The report confirmed the high frequency of arrests and extrajudicial killings in Yemen’s occupied Governor ates, between May 2016 and now.

The report noted that the so-called October 7 Prison, which is controlled by the Security Belt mercenaries in Abyan province, has subjected inmates to the most heinous conditions.

According to the report, the detainees were forced to drink urine, beaten with hammers, and subjected to sexual torture, amongst other abuses.

The report quoted witnesses as saying that the bodies of some of the detainees had been dumped in the courtyard of a hospital near the prison.

The report revealed that the Hadi puppet government is also involved in numerous human rights violations, and has been responsible for at least 282 arrests, 90 disappearances, 65 cases of torture and 14 deaths in custody.

Amnesty International has previously documented “serious violations, amounting to war crimes” in secret UAE-controlled prisons in southern Yemen.