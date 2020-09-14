The Lebanese Army Command announced on Monday the death of three soldiers who were killed in a raid of the house of a wanted man in Jabal Al-Baddawi.

“During a patrol, the intelligence forces raided the house of a wanted terrorist in Jabal Al-Baddawi – Minya. The patrol came under fire and a grenade exploded,” the army statement said.

“This led to the death of three soldiers and the serious injury of another. The army is pursuing the shooters in order to arrest them.”