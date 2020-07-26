At least four internally displaced people were killed due to torrential rains that hit the Bani Qais district of Hajjah province, and over 50 homes were washed away.

A local source told the Yemeni news agency Saba that the floods have caused the death of a displaced family consisting of a father, a mother and a child, as well as another child in the al-Lawhah area of the directorate.

The floods also washed away over 50 huts built for displaced families, and caused material damage to property, the source said, adding that these families have become homeless.

The director of the local branch of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Allan Fa’idal, has appealed to organisations to respond urgently to ensure relief of the displaced people, and to provide them with shelter and food.

He pointed out that the continued heavy torrential rains during this period threaten many families living in the valleys and coastal areas where the majority of them live in tents and huts.