The tribes of the Yemeni province of Mahrah have taken control of the square where the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) was planning to hold a rally in the city of Al-Ghaydah.

Former Undersecretary of Mahrah, Sheikh Ali al-Harizi, confirmed on Saturday that the tribes “will not submit to the Hadi government and the Saudi-led coalition, as long as the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) is treated as a partner.”

“We do not trust the Riyadh Agreement, and anything that comes out of Riyadh is a conspiracy,” said Sheikh al-Harzi, who is a leading member in the Mahrah Peaceful Sit-in against the Saudi-Emirati occupation, during an interview with Al-Jazeera news channel.

Al-Harizi added that “Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading a conspiracy in Mahrah, and they are racing against time to achieve it.”

He explained that the STC moves in Mahrah can only take place because of Saudi-Emirati approval, and he stated that he holds Saudi Arabia and the UAE responsible for what will happen in Mahrah as a result of the STC’s escalation.

Witnesses said that tribal gunmen were deployed in the demonstration square, as well as in the streets and neighbourhoods of the city of Al-Ghaydah. The tribesmen set up checkpoints on the roads leading to the city in order to prevent access to STC mercenaries.

The tribal militants also took control of the entrances to the province, preventing the STC supporters who came from Hadhramaut from entering the province.

The tribal defenders vowed to foil the STC rally, which was planned to take place on Saturday.