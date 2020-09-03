US President Donald Trump plans to cut government funding for cities which he describes as “chaotic”, including Washington, New York, Seattle and Portland.

“My administration will not allow dollars in federal taxes to finance cities that allow themselves to turn into lawless areas,” Trump said in a White House decree released Thursday.

“It is very important that the federal government review allowing local authorities that tolerate chaos, violence and vandalism in US cities to use federal funds.”

Under the decree, the government will begin reviewing federal funding for cities such as Seattle, Portland, Washington and New York.

The President has tasked Attorney General William Barr to draw up a list of “anarchist authorities” who “refuse to take reasonable steps” to restore public order.

Trump has ordered proposals within a month on how to deny these cities federal aid.

Since May, major US cities have been plagued by a wave of protests against police violence and racial discrimination, accompanied by riots that erupted following the killing of African-American citizen George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

US president Donald Trump, however, has consistently sided with law enforcement and white supremacist groups, opposing the protests and calls for social justice and an end to racial discrimination.