Tunisia’s prime minister-designate Hisham El-Mechishi has announced the formation of a technocratic government on Monday

According to media sources in Tunisia, El-Mechishi formed a government of independent technocrats without the involvement of parties, seeking to keep the government away from political conflicts and focus on reviving the faltering economy.

At a press conference at the Carthage Guest House, El-Mechishi announced the composition of his new government of 25 ministers and three state secretaries.

The sources confirmed that President Qais Saeed received the announcement of the composition of the new government.

Both the Democratic Movement and the Karama Coalition announced their decision not to give confidence to the government, while the People’s Movement announced it would support the new administration.

The National Reform Blocs, the Haya Tunisia movement and the National Bloc also expressed their support for forming an independent government, while Ennahda and the Heart of Tunisia party have yet to resolve their position publicly.