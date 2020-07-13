On Sunday, tribal sources in Ma’rib province have confirmed the death of a Turkish expert who was in Yemen to train mercenaries in the use of drones.

According to Yemen News Portal, a Turkish expert was killed in an explosion during a training flight of drones in a desert area, along with several number of al-Qaeda leaders.

The Turkish expert was allegedly accompanied by the son and brother of the Saudi-led governor of Ma’rib, as well as the resigned former Minister of Transport in the Hadi puppet government, Saleh al-Jabwani, along with dozens of military personnel.

International media had earlier revealed that Turkish experts had arrived in Yemen with drones at the invitation of al-Jabwani, after the former minister’s recent return from Qatar. Saleh al-Jabwani reportedly went to the Gulf state in order to seek support from the wider Muslim Brotherhood in the conflict against UAE-backed Southern Yemeni separatists.