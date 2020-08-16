At least twenty-one fishermen arrived at al-Salif district in Hodeidah province, after being detained by Saudi-led coalition forces last month.

In mid-July, 24 fishermen were kidnapped while fishing west of the island of Tho Thalath, and held first in Fursan prison and then in Jizan prison for nearly a month, said Abdul Qadir al-Wa’adi, head of the Red Sea Fisheries Authority.

He condemned the hostile practices of the invading states against Yemeni fishermen.

Al-Wa’adi furthermore directed authorities to give all the care and attention to the returning fishermen, and to pay them money from the Authority to help cope with the difficult living conditions under the continuing siege.