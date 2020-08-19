Military sources on Tuesday revealed Emirati and Israeli preparations to carry out a joint naval maneuvers starting from the Yemeni island of Socotra towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, according to Yemen Press Agency.

The sources confirmed that the UAE has established a joint underground operations room with the Israeli navy in one of the military sites it has created in the Ras Qattainan area, located southwest of Socotra, towards the islands of Samha and Abd al-Kuri and the Horn of Africa.

The Israeli Navy experts equipped the operation room with the latest devices, sources added.

These latest developments come after Emirati forces shipped Israeli experts and military equipment to Socotra Island last week.