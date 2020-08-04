An Emirati arms shipment has arrived in the port of the occupied Socotra island, local sources reported on Monday.

The sources indicated that militias of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) have tightened their control over the island’s port and airport, in preparation for the unloading of a shipment of weapons that arrived at the port.

The arrival of the UAE arms shipment comes despite Emirati promises to “normalise” the situation on the island, after the separatists officially abandoned their claims of self-rule in southern Yemen.

In June, the STC took control over the city of Hadibu, Socotra’s capital.