The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Sunday dispatched new military reinforcements to Abyan province, southern Yemen.

Military sources stated that the reinforcements that came from Aden included armoured vehicles and patrols carrying dozens of soldiers, and arrived in the so-called October 7 Camp in Ja’ar city, as well as the areas of Sheikh Salem, al-Tariya and Wadi Sala.

Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Islah Party forces have accused the STC militias of launching artillery shelling on their sites near the city of Ja’ar.

On Saturday, STC military spokesman in Abyan , Mohammed al-Naqeeb, accused the Islah Party of handing over a number of military positions in Abyan province to al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorist elements.

The province of Abyan is witnessing a state of chaos due to conflict between Islah and STC forces