UAE occupation forces have reinforced its militias stationed at Camp Al-Alam, located on the outskirts of the city of Ataq in Shabwah province, southern Yemen, local sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, armoured military vehicles, carrying Emirati officers and militias, arrived from the port of Balhaf to Camp al-Alam, northwest of the city of Ataq.

The sources added that planes escorted the military convoy from Balhaf to Camp al-Alam.

The move came amid UAE-Saudi arrangements to reformulate the situation in southern Yemen according to a revised draft of the Riyadh Agreement, dividing the occupied parts of Yemen amongst one another.