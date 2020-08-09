The United Arab Emirates occupation (UAE) has Sunday raised its alert level on Yemen’s east coast, coinciding with a possible escalation by the Muslim Brotherhood in Shabwah, the most important oil and gas source in the country.

Tribal sources said that a state of maximum military alert was enacted by the Balhaf facility, from which the UAE forces are based in Shabwah, explaining that the UAE forces reinforced their guard of Sudanese soldiers on the surroundings of the oil facility.

The sources pointed to the arrival of senior Emirati leaders, one of them from the Al-Nahyan ruling family in Abu Dhabi, along with the chief of staff of the United Arab Emirates.

The moves come at the same time as the Islah party, the Yemeni branch of Muslims Brotherhood, planned demonstrations amid UAE fears that the Turkish-Qatari-backed faction will succeed in overtaking the province.

It is worth mentioning that one of the most important obstacles to the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement signed last November between the Saudi-backed and UAE-backed forces, was the commitment of the UAE to the annexation of Shabwah and Socotra. These annexation plans are heavily opposed by the Hadi government and the Saudi-backed forces.