The National Salvation Government of Sana’a has revealed details of pressure exerted by the United Nations to stop the payment of half of state employee salaries.

The government said in a press statement on Sunday, that the Supreme Political Council, the highest authority in Sana’a, has come under pressure from the Saudi-led coalition and the United Nations, demanding Yemen to cut the wages of state employees in exchange for allowing oil derivatives ships to enter the port of Hodeidah.

The statement added that the president of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat has emphatically rejected the offer and directed the government to continue payment, according to the Saba news agency .

The agency pointed out that the Ministry of Finance addressed the Central Bank in Sana’a to pay half the salary of all civil servants, military and retirees, and use the accumulated balance in the account of the salary initiative in the bank branch in Hodeidah, which amounts to approximately 8.5 billion riyals.

The government called on the United Nations to keep up with the payment process, so that employee will their salaries.