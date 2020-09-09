The weapons provided by foreign forces to fuel the war in Yemen and the continuation of the Saudi coalition’s deadly bombing and air strikes on Yemen, have claimed thousands of civilian lives, including children and women.

This was reported by the UN Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen, in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, investigators added that the air strikes amount to war crimes, which marks the third year in a row that independent experts ruled that the Saudi coalition has violated international law.

The UN group said in a report entitled ‘Yemen: A Pandemic of Impunity in a Tortured Land’, that some countries, including Britain, Canada, France and the United States, have continued to support the invaders with arms deals to continue the war against the poverty-stricken country.

“After years of documenting the heavy losses of this war, no one can say “We didn’t know what was happening in Yemen,”” said Kamel Jendoubi, head of the group of experts.

The experts urged the UN Security Council to refer the situation in Yemen to the International Criminal Court for possible prosecutions.

The UN group said the restrictions imposed by the coalition on imports and access to the port of Hodeidah jave contributed to a massive shortage of fuel and other necessities, and caused inflation, thereby exacerbating the economic and humanitarian crisis.