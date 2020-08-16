Marshall Billingsley, the US Special Envoy for Arms Control, said his country is considering the possibility of deploying medium-range missiles in countries across Asia, including Japan, in the future.

“Countries such as Japan will need this kind of defensive capability,” he told the Japanese newspaper Nikkei.

He also noted the desire of the United States to negotiate with “colleagues and allies in Asia about an imminent threat from China, which is building up its nuclear capabilities, as well as considering what defence capabilities will be required in the future to protect the allies from such a threat.”

“This defensive force is essential for stability in the Asia-Pacific region, which will ensure the protection of our allies, friends and partners, and will ensure that China will not be able to resort to military blackmail,” he said.

The special representative also added that the United States is developing hypersonic weapons.

Earlier, Japanese press reported that after withdrawing from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range Missiles.

If these reports are true, it may point to an increased US emphasis on aggressive policies against China. The United States has increasingly acted hostile against the People’s Republic of China over the past years