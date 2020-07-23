The shortage of oil derivatives as a result of the Saudi seizing of several oil tankers has caused further deterioration of the health situation in Yemen, a Health Ministry spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Youssef Al-Hadhri, the oil derivatives crisis will cause a great deterioration of the health situation, as many hospitals and health centers will be forced to shut down, in addition to the closing of oxygen stations. All this greatly threatens the lives of patients, especially those who are infected with Covid-19.

Doctor al-Hadhri explained that over 150 public hospitals and agencies and 163 private health centers would stop either partially or completely as a result of the lack of oil derivatives, noting that more than 25 million citizens might lose access to healthcare due to the suspension of hospitals.