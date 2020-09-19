Local sources have revealed details about the arrival of a number of US military commanders on board an Emirati ship to the coast of Socotra, amid intense media secrecy.

The sources confirmed that military commanders from both the US and Israeli navy have arrived on the island a few days ago, accompanied by Saudi and Emirati officers, in order to visit military sites developed by the UAE with the aim of converting them into a military bases.

For tye Americans and Israelis, the military base is allegedly meant as an advanced point in the Indian Ocean, to exploit the island’s strategic position overlooking the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea and as such to increase their influence in the region.

According to the sources, the UAE ship, which docked a few days ago in an isolated port on the island, emptied various types technical equipment, which was taken from the al-Dhafra air base in the UAE.

Moreover, Yemeni diplomatic sources in the Saudi capital Riyadh said that crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has already years ago to lease the island for the duration of 100 years, in order to officially establish its occupation of the island.

The source pointed out that MBS linked the fate of Saudi-backed puppet ruler Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to his decision on whether or not to sign the agreements to lease the island and to extend an oil pipeline from Mahrah province to Saudi Arabia.