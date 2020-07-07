The Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation of Yemen has said on Tuesday that it is investigating suspicious activity by American humanitarian aid organisation USAID, and will form a committee to examine the extent of possible foul play.

The United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, is suspected of violating humanitarian principles, after the logo of the agency was found on large amounts of weapons seized from Saudi-led invaders and mercenaries in Bayda and Ma’rib.

“The committee will be formed in cooperation with the competent authorities, and based on the investigation results the necessary legal measures will be taken towards the USAID and the other organizations and agencies that violate humanitarian principles in their relief activities and works in the Republic of Yemen,” the Council explained in a statement.

The Humanitarian Council warned that any participation of USAID in providing weapons to the invaders would be considered a “great crime”, and treated as such.