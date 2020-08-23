Media sources reported on Saturday that the leaders of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Aden are moving towards the ousting of their Vice President Hani bin Brik.

The sources confirmed that prominent leaders in the STC demanded the dismissal of bin Brik, who had provoked widespread anger in the southern provinces because of his excessive support for UAE-Israeli relations.

The same sources explained that Hani bin Brik had caused g te est embarrassment amongst STC supporters, due to his publicly expressed support for Zionism and his desire to visit the capital of the Zionist entity. Tel Aviv.

Last Thursday, seven members of the Southern Movement announced their condemnation of the UAE-backed STC, in an angry demonstration against plans for UAE-Israel normalsation if relations.