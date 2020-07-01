On Tuesday evening, the Yemeni military media has released video footage showing the Yemeni army, backed by the Popular Committees, liberating the districts of Radman and Qaniyah in Bayda province, in addition to large areas of al-Abdiyah district in the southern part of Ma’rib province.

According to the military media, the Yemeni army forces have completed liberated an area of 400 square kilometers in Bayda and Ma’rib. The scenes documented the moment the army and Popular Committees launched the major military operation, which resulted in the liberation of Redman within 24 hours, the main stronghold of the mercenary leader Yasser Al-Awadhi.

The video shows dozens of mercenaries dead and wounded, while others were captured amid a mass routing of the rest of them.

Moreover, the Yemeni military media also showed scenes of the liberators carrying out a large-scale offensive military operation to advance towards the fronts of Qaniyah and al-Abdiyah district, south of Ma’rib.

The scenes show that the army and Committees were able to capture dozens of enemy positions during operations in a Qaniyah and al-Abdiyah district despite intense air raids by the Saudi-led aggression.

The scenes furthermore show part of the fighting between the army and the mercenaries at close distance, after the army and Popular Committees combed the positions where the mercenaries were stationed.

The defenders of Yemen raided the positions and fortifications of mercenaries located high in the area’s mountains.They were able to destroy at least 20 military vehicles and seize large quantities of weapons and storage facilities, in addition to seizing numerous Emirati and Saudi vehicles.