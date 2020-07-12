The military media unit of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees has on Saturday released video footage showing the army forces repelling an attack launched by Saudi-led mercenaries on army’s locations in Jawf province.

The video showed the army forces thwarting the mercenaries’ attack on al-Aqsha’a mountain and al-Jadafer area.

The army forces launched counterattacks and were able to regain several sites.

According to the military media, the enemy forces suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment, despite the air cover they had during the attack.