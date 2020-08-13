Wahhabi militants have reportedly seized a key port in northern Mozambique on Wednesday, following days of renewed fighting in the region, media sources said.

According to the “Moz24Horas” website, “terrorists took control of the port of Mocimboa da Praia at dawn,” while a military source confirmed to news agency AFP that the port “fell.”

The military source said that the gunmen hit one of the boats in the port with a rocket-propelled grenade.

“I am told that the rebels sank of the boats purchased by the late President Armando Guebuza,” he said, adding that “the situation is complicated.”

Several media outlets reported that the group that captured the port was linked to Daesh (ISIS).

Mocimboa da Praia lies less than 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Afungi peninsula, where a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, one of Africa’s biggest single investment projects, is located.

The port is currently the main gateway for gas exports.

Since 2017, northern Mozambique has been facing a Wahhabi insurgency that has killed more than 1,000 people and further complicated the country’s plans to invest in natural gas reserves in its continental shelf.