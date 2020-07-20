Leading figure in Ansarullah, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti has on Monday commented on the announcement made by Turkey, regarding its intention to deploy forces in the Gulf of Aden and the Arab Sea under the pretext of “fighting piracy” by next September.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti confirmed that “every inch of land in Yemen will be liberated in the coming days, without the need to replace one occupation with another.”

“Be sure, brother Anis, that we will liberate every inch of the land of Yemen, with the help of Allah and we do not need to replace the occupation with another occupation,” al-Bukhaiti commented on a tweet by the southern Yemeni journalist Anis Mansour about Turkey’s plan to enter the war in Yemen.

كن على اطمئنان يا اخ انيس بأننا سنحرر كل شبر من أرض اليمن بعون الله سبحانه وتعالى، ولسنا بحاجة لنستبدل احتلال بإحتلال اخر، بل وسنستعيد دور اليمن التاريخي والحضاري وسنسقط كل طواغيت العالم. (وعد الله الذين آمنوا منكم وعملوا الصالحات ليستخلفنهم في الارض كما استخلف الذين من قبلهم) pic.twitter.com/WcuLQPkgmC — محمد البخيتي(Mohammed Al-Bukaiti) (@M_N_Albukhaiti) July 20, 2020

“We will restore the historical role of Yemen, and we will bring down all the tyrants of the world.”

Al-Bukhaiti said he considers that the Turkish presence in the international waters of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden does not cause any problem as long as there is respect for Yemeni sovereignty.

“The problem is in the presence of the US and Israel, and in the violation of the sovereignty of Yemen by Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” he said

“We should be upset with the western-American presence, not the Turkish presence,” he added.