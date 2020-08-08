Official spokesman of the Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has commented on the annual anniversary of the “Day of Wilayah”, in which the Prophet Mohammed selected Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor.

“At a time when the Zionist state of America is moving to tighten its grip on the necks of the nation and its capabilities – except from God’s mercy – we notice what the mandate of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) means to us: the immunity of those who are committed to it with the active and conscious and enlightened content of the Holy Qur’an,” Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a tweet on Saturday.

“The memory of Ghadir Khumm is not a mysterious, unknown or predatory case, but a historical event witnessed by the most common members of Islam. The Day of Wilayah is not an event to provoke sectarian or sectarian conflict. Highlighting Imam Ali in Ghadir Khumm was not done for a family, neurotic or racist purpose, but because he was the ideal man who met the standards of faith.”

“In order to understand the character of Ali. You must stay away from any preconceived attitude, false culture, inclination, intolerance and ignorant claims,” he stressed.

“When we commemorate the Day of Wilayah, we follow the guidance of Prophet Mohammad, (Peace Be Upon Him), and respond to his teachings. The revival of Ali’s Day of Wilayah does not mean that any arena of injustice, aggression and inclination is absolved from God’s teachings, even if Ali’s followers would claim so,” Mohammed Abdulsalam concluded.

The capital of Yemen Sana’a and provinces on Saturday witnessed mass celebrations in several main squares to commemorate the anniversary of the Day of Wilayah.