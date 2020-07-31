Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has on Wednesday condemned Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban Muslim pilgrims from outside outside the kingdom to perform Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca this year.

The Ministry confirmed in a statement to Saba news agency that this decision is “a violation of the right of Muslims to perform the rituals of Hajj, and reveals the seriousness of unilateral decision-making in running the holy places.”

It noted that “such a dangerous decision should have been taken in consultation with all Islamic countries, as this is not a purely Saudi affair or the exclusive domain of one country but includes all countries and components of the Islamic nation as a whole.”

The Ministry’s statement pointed out that “whatever the justifications, it could not justify a unilateral decision at this level, especially since it was possible to think up a policy that reconciles the precautions [regarding Covid-19] with the relationship of Muslims to visiting their holy places.”

The statement expressed its regret for the Saudi decision, calling it consistent with the “wishes and aspirations of the Zionists to disrupt the Hajj.”

The Miniatry of Foreign Affairs called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a firm stand against this “dangerous and unprecedented decision” and to put an end to repeated violations against pilgrims.

A growing movement across the Muslim world calls for an international and collective stewardship of the holy places such as Mecca, to replace the unilateral Saudi power over the Kaaba.