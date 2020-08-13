Yemen’s Minister of Information Dhaifallah al-Shami had on Thursday denounced the declaration of direct relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Zionist entity of Israel.

“The declaration of direct relations between the UAE and the Zionist entity is a stigma, denounced by everyone who still carries in his veins the blood of Arabism, freedom and the values of our religion,” al-Shami said.

The Information Minister affirmed that the joint US-Zionist-Emirati statement gives a message of aggression against all Muslims and free people in the world.

On Thursday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Zionist occupation entity, a move that is likely reshape the political situation in the Middle East.