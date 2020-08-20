A seminar organised by the Yemeni Media Union entitled “UAE’s Betrayal of the Palestinian Cause and Its Reflections in Yemen” has been held on Thursday in the Capital Sana’a.

At the seminar, the advisor to the President of the Supreme Political Council for Diplomatic Relations, Abdul-Elah Mohammed Hajar, reviewed the steps and stages of Emirati normalisation with the Zionist entity.

He stressed that these regimes and proxy entities have revealed their true face with public normalisation.

The UAE’s normalisation with the Zionist entity was seen as a stab in the back of the Arab and Islamic nation and an invitation and encouragement to the rest of the Arab countries to quickly declare their loyalty to this usurped entity to the Arab and Palestinian territories and the sanctities of the nation.

Hajar pointed out that the aggression against Yemen comes within the framework of achieving Zionist ambitions and serving the interests of the US and Israel

“The US and its Saudi and Emirati tools are waging a brutal war on Yemen in order to subject it to American-Zionist influence, but this was destroyed in the face of the rock of steadfastness of the Yemeni people, who have lined up and continue to line heroic epics in defense of the homeland,” he said.

He pointed out that the September 21 Revolution of 2014 has saved the Yemeni people from the forces of American-Saudi hegemony.

For his part, Ansarullah’s head of the Palestinian cause, Hassan al-Hamran explained that the declaration of normalisation with the Zionist entity means treating the Israeli enemy as part of the fabric of the Arab-Islamic society and recognising Israel’s right in all the territories it occupies.

He said he considers the UAE normalization with the Zionist entity as a test to know the reaction of the rest of the Arab countries.

He pointed out that the declaration of normalisation with Israel is aimed at settling the Palestinian issue in the favour of the Zionists.

Al-Hamran stressed the consistent position of the Yemeni people in opposing the normalization project with the Zionist entity.

He pointed out that the aggression that is happening to Yemen is an extension of the wider American-Israeli conspiracy plan.

He called on the Resistance and the Palestinian people not to pay attention to the steps of Emirati-Zionist normalisation, as this represents only the Emirati client regime in an effort to win the friendliness of the Zionist entity.

Ahmed Barakat, representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Yemen, described the UAE declaration of normalising relations with the Israeli occupation as “a moral and strategic fall and a denial of Arab national consensus.”

He considered this step a reward for the Zionist entity for its crimes and aggression committed against the Palestinian people over the past decades and a cover to pass the plan of the “Deal of the Century” of Donald Trump.

“Normalisation means accepting the Zionist enemy and trying to turn it from a usurper into a legitimate state with sovereignty over the Palestinian territories and the Islamic holy places, including Al-Quds al-Sharif,” he said.

Barakat cited several reasons for the UAE’s normalisation with Israel, including an attempt to save Benjamjn Netanyahu, who is facing problems that could wipe out his political future, as well as obtaining sophisticated US weapons and trying to cover up its failure in the aggression against Yemen.

He praised the consistent position of the Yemeni people its support for the Palestinian cause and its rejection of the conspiracies against the Palestinian people and Palestinian cause, despite the suffering that Yemen has been going through as a result of the aggression and blockade.

“Despite the suffering of the Yemeni people, Yemen did not hesitate to stand by the Palestinian people and their rights and to raise the word of truth in the face of the tyrants of the world and the region. The Yemenis declares their presence in support of the causes of the nation, first and foremost the Palestinian cause and the refusal to confiscate the rights of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Abdullah Sabri, head of the Yemeni Media Union, said at the opening of the seminar that the UAE normalisation with Tel Aviv was not actually surprising but just meant it had moved from the secret sphere to the public.

He said he considered the announcement as a betrayal of the nation and the Palestinian cause, and a service of the American Zionist agenda and its plans, which include the war on Yemen to control its strategic position, its wealth and its bounties.