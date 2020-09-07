The Yemen army has carried out a new drone attack against military and sensitive targets at Abha International Airport in the south of Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement .

According to military Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the Yemeni Air Force launched large operations towards Abha International Airport, using drones that hit the designated targets with high accuracy.

Sare’e added the air attacks came in retaliation to the ongoing air strikes, aggression and and blockade against the Yemeni people.