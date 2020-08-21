The Yemeni Armed Forces have on Friday revealed the details of a large military operation targeting the largest strongholds of al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS), in several areas of Bayda governorate.

The Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a press statement that the operation hit the largest den of intelligence elements belonging to Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), and took over areas in Qaifah,Walad Rabai and Al-Qurashya in the province.

He confirmed that the army liberated and controlled an area estimated at 1,000 square km in addition to destroying 14 camps of AQAP and ISIS.

The Spokesman explained that these camps were used for training, and part of them contained workshops for manufacturing explosive belts and devices.

Yahya Sare’e indicated that at least 250 AQAP and ISIS terrorists were killed, wounded, and captured, including several of foreign nationalities, adding that among the dead were five leaders of Daesh, including the leader and financial officer of the organisation in Yemen.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e stated that the Yemeni found complete information and evidence confirming the association of the United States of America, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with the AQAP and Daesh terrorist groups.

The Spokesman praised the stance and role played by the local tribes and sheikhs of Bayda province, in backing the Yemeni Armed Forces in confronting AQAP and Daesh, and securing key districts of the province.