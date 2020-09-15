The Yemeni army’s spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, confirmed on Tuesday the continuation of Yemen’s battle for freedom and independence after 2,000 days of aggression.

“Yemen has said for over 2,000 days of aggression that the battle for freedom and independence will continue until we liberate the country and defeat the invaders and their proxies,” Sare’e said in a statement.

Sare’e affirmed that “who has persisted during this period is able, with the help of Allah, to withstand for 4,000 days, and even more.”

“Long live Yemen dear, generous and independent,” he continued.

The army spokesman saluted all the free Yemeni people their steadfastness, perseverance, patience and support for their fellow heroic members of the armed forces and the Popular Committees, on the various combat fronts.

He confirmed Yemen’s readiness to defeat the invaders and occupiers, and achieve its sovereignty and independence by liberating every inch of its lands.