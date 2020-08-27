Saudi Arabia and the UAE represent the Zionist-American scheme in Yemen, Brigadier General Mohammed al-Yafei, Vice President of the Reconciliation and Tolerance Forum has said.

Brigadier General Mohammed al-Yafei confirmed on Thursday during a television interview, that the STC and the Hadi government are in fact “robbed of will and sovereignty in decision-making.”

According to al-Yafei, the STC has received directions from the UAE, while the UAE and Saudi Arabia in turn are essentially the representatives of the Zionist and American plans.

He explained that the UAE and Saudi Arabia have special interests in putting the Yemeni people in the south through economic, military, security and health crises, in order to divide the south of Yemen.

Al-Yafei furthermore reiterated that Saudi Arabia and the UAE “represent the Zionist-American plan in Yemen,” and that the forces opposed to the aggression are required to unite in order to face the occupation and its tools.