Head of the Yemeni National Delegation, Mohamed Abdulsalam said that the continued demands to evaluate and repair the Safer oil tanker are still being ignored, despite the terrible ecological danger it poses.

Mohammed Abdulsalam revealed that the oil tanker Safer, still isn’t allowed to receive fuel to operate its safety maintenance procedures, and hasn’t been able to receive this fuel ever since the start of the Saudi-led aggression in March 2015. Abdulsalam added that continued Yemeni requests to maintain and repair it have continuously been ignored.

Regarding the UN’s response to Sana’a about maintaining the oil tanker, Abdulsalam pointed out that: “Whoever wages a war of extermination against an entire people and imposes the tightest siege on it, does not care about the fate of a ship.”

“Those who remove child killers from the list of shame are not entitled to speak in the name of humanity” he added, referring to a recent UN decision to remove Saudi Arabia from a blacklist of nations that violate children’s rights.