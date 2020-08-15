The Yemeni community in New York, in cooperation with a number of Arab organisations and US activists, has on Friday held a protest vigil denouncing the Saudi-led coalition’s brutal crimes against Yemeni people.

Protesters raised banners and pictures of victims of the Saudi-led aggression, amid chants calling for an end to the war and the lifting of the siege imposed on Yemeni airports and ports.

A statement issued by the protesters stated that the coalition violates the rights of Yemenis, and has contributed to creating a humanitarian catastrophe and famine that affects nearly 18 million Yemenis.

The statement called on the United States of America to end logistical support for the coalition, and to stop arms sales to the Saudi regime

The participants in the vigil vowed to continue their protest vigils until the war on Yemen is stopped and the siege is lifted.