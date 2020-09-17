The Yemeni community in the US state of New York is set to hold a protest march calling for the lifting of the blockade imposed by Saudi-led coalition countries on Sana’a International Airport.

A number of politicians and human rights activists of various nationalities will participate in the march, which will start in front of Senator Schumer’s office and go to the United Nations headquarters, according to Yemeni activist Mohammed al-Zubaidi, head of the External Team for the International Campaign to End the Blockade on Sana’a Airport.

Al-Zubaidi added that a number of human rights groups and humanitarian organisations will have an active presence in the protest march, in order to inform the world of the food and health disaster that millions of civilians are suffering from in Yemen.

He indicated that the protest in front of the United Nations headquarters is done to denounce UN complicity and shameful silence regarding the massacres and brutal crimes committed by the invading coalition countries against Yemeni civilians in the over 2,000 days of the war that started on March 26, 2015.