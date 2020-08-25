Yemen’s Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, has stated that that “through ancient and modern history, the Yemeni land has never accepted invaders and occupiers on its soil.”

“Today, our Yemeni people possess the strength that will not only enable them to defeat the new invaders and inflict crushing defeats on them, but will also make Yemen a power on the regional level,” he said.

Major General Al-Atifi indicated in his speech to the fighters in the al-Khanjar area, in the presence of the commander of the Khub Wa al-Sha’af front, Brigadier General Abdul Hakim Saree, that there will be “no truce with the Saudi aggression that seeks to impose an occupation in Yemen,” stressing that the only option is to continue the confrontations.

“We pledged our souls for the sake of defending the homeland and our values, and our hands will remain on the trigger and achieve victory after victory until we complete the liberation of all Yemeni soil and we restore our national sovereignty,” he added.

The Minister of Defence called on the forces of invasion and occupation to leave Yemen, and warned: “Our people and their Armed Forces are determined, with confidence and competence, to move forward to comprehensive strategic operations on land, at sea and in the air. The Yemeni deterrent force is able, today more than ever, to force the invaders to a humiliating withdrawal (…) We promise the Yemeni people and all honest, free people that there will be no invaders or occupiers on Yemeni soil,” he stressed.