The Yemeni army’s air defences were able to shoot down a US unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces over the airspace of Hajjah province, western Yemen, on Sunday.
According to Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, “air defences have shot down an American RQ-20 surveillance drone operated by the Saudi-led aggression coalition over the airspace of Haradh district.”
تمكنت الدفاعات الجوية بفضل الله من اسقاط طائرة استطلاع امريكية نوع ( آر كيو 20) في اجواء مديرية حرض قبالة جيزان بسلاح مناسب .
والعملية موثقة بعدسة الاعلام الحربي.
— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) August 2, 2020
“The unmanned aerial vehicle was targeted with a missile because while it was conducting hostile acts in the area,” he added.
Sare’e confirmed that the military media unit has documented the downing of the drone aircraft.
