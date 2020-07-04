The Yemeni army carried out fresh bomb-laden drone attacks against the Saudi military sites in Asir and Najran provinces in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Friday, the army spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a tweet that the Yemeni Air Force had conducted “a massive operation” on the southwestern cities of Khamis Mushayt and Najran at noon on Friday.

He affirmed that that attack was carried out by Qasef-2K drones.

The spokesman added that “the control room of Najran Airport, weapons warehouses in King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushayt and other military positions” had been targeted in the attack.

The attack came following warnings that retaliatory attacks would hit deep in Saudi territory if the kingdom did not stop its aggression against the Yemeni nation.

Sare’e emphasized on Thursday that legitimate retaliatory attacks would continue as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies pressed ahead with their war on and blockade of Yemen.

“We will continue to target military and sovereign institutions that are spearheading the [military] aggression against our people, in the depths of Saudi Arabia,” Saree said on Thursday night.

Last week, Yemeni Armed Forces conducted large-scale attacks on the headquarters of the Saudi Defence Ministry and general intelligence agency, as well as King Salman Air Base in the capital Riyadh and in the Najran and Jizan regions.