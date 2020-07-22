The military media of the Yemeni army has on Wednesday released video footage showing Yemeni army forces launching an offensive operation against Saudi-led coalition positions in the al-Abdiya and Mahliya areas of Ma’rib province.

The video shows the army fighters repelling an advance of the coalition forces in the Mahaliya front, and another one in the al-Abdiya area of ​​Ma’rib province.

According to the military media, the army forces and Popular Committees managed to take control of several areas, and forced the coalition -backed mercenaries to flee after killing and wounding dozens of them, in addition to burning a number of their armoured vehicles.