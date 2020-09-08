Yemeni army forces have launched yet another drone attack on Abha airport, targeting military sites and sensitive targets in Asir province, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Yahya Sare’e affirmed that a number of Sammad-3 drones have attacked important military targets at the airport and hit their target with precision.

The attack disrupted air navigation at the airport for several hours, he added.

Sare’e noted that the attack comes within the framework of a retaliatory response to the Saudi escalation, airstrikes and continued siege against the Yemeni people.

“The military operations will continue as long as the Saudi-led aggression coalition continues its aggression and siege,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e concluded.

This is the second attack on the same airport within the last 24 hours.