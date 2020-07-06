The Yemeni army, backed by the Popular Committees have on Monday managed to foil an infiltration attempt carried out by Saudi-led coalition’s mercenaries towards army locations in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a military official said.

According to the official, the mercenaries tried to advance towards several area in Hays district, but were foiled by the army forces.

Moreover, the coalition-backed mercenaries fired 17 artillery shells targeting several areas in the same district.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition aggression aircraft bombed areas in al-Jah area of Beit al-Faqih district, south of the coastal province of Hodeidah, with a number of rockets. The mercenaries also fired nine artillery shells at the Village of al-Qurshayah in the same district.

The official added that the infiltration attempt came in the context of daily violations by the coalition forces against the UN-sponsored Stockholm Agreement in the province