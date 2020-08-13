The Yemeni army has liberated and secured the Yakla region of Bayda province from forces of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Thursday, a military official told Yemen Press Agency.

The official affirmed that the army attacked Al-Qaeda elements and took over Wadi al-Musharif, Jabal Al-Rada, Rawdhat Al-Athba, Jabal Al-Wabra areas, and the Al-Mahdi village, which were the last stronghold of Al-Qaeda in the region.

Separately, the army forces and the Popular Committees attacked and secured the areas of Al-Sadara and Tabat Al-Athil, and imposed a complete military siege on the coalition forces in the Mahliya district of Ma’rib governorate.

On Wednesday, the army carried out a military action against AQAP in Yakla areas, killing and wounding dozens of them, including foreign leaders. US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition fighter jets wage a series of strikes against the Yemeni army in order to back the AQAP terrorists on the ground.

The Yemeni army forces also took control over the strategic Mount Nofan between the Qaifa area of Bayda and Mahaliya district in Ma’rib two days ago.