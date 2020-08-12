At least 12 al-Qaeda militants, including prominent leaders, were killed on Wednesday during operations carried out by the Yemeni army and Popular Committees in Bayda, central Yemen.

Tribal sources said the dead included senior al-Qaeda leader Abu Hafs al-Pakistani, the group’s supply official, along with the so-called “emir” of Qurayshiya area, Abu Surimah.

The leaders were killed during the fighting in the past few hours in Qaifa district, where the army forces have taken control of positions of extremist groups, most notably Uqba and Wadi Azzj.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, army forces took control of al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) positions in al-Zaher distr.

On Monday, the Yemeni Army forces and Popular Committees have taken control over a strategic mountain in the province.

According to the sources, the army forces have extended their control over the strategic mountain of Nawfan, so that they can then impose a total siege on the entire area of Thi Kaleb, east of Qaifa district, which is one of al-Qaeda strongholds in the province.

Moreover, the army forces and Popular Committees also took control over the areas of the Aqabat Za’aj and Jawf Alnejfa, east of Qaifa, in order to cut off the al-Qaeda supply line coming from Ma’rib.

According to the sources, the US-backed and Saudi-led aggression coalition’s fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes to support al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists in the province.

The source confirmed that aggression warplanes waged ten air raids on areas in Qaifa front to support the terrorist organisations. Other sources said that the coalition’s forces had sent military reinforcements to al-Qaeda in the Yakla area of Qaifa district.