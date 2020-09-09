Yemeni army forces have resumed their attack on Abha airport for the third time in a week, striking the Saudo airport with a number of drones, while Saudi-led coalition alleged to have intercepted drones in airspace of its southern region.

The Qasef-2K drones attacked the airport in the province of Asir, causing a suspension of air traffic, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said.

Sare’e noted that the attack comes within the framework of a retaliatory response to Saudi airstrikes and the continued siege against the Yemeni people.

“The military operations will continue as long as the Saudi-led aggression coalition continues its aggression and siege,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e concluded.

A Saudi-led coalition spokesman on the other hand claimed that the coalition’s air defences have intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemeni forces toward the kingdom.