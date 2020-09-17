The Yemeni army forces on Thursday managed to advance towards the center of al-Jubah district in Ma’rib province, liberating several areas, a military source said.

The source affirmed that the army forces fought fierce battles against the Saudi-led coalition forces on the western side of the district, during which they were be able to penetrate the outskirts in the district center amid a major retreat of the aggression forces.

On Wednesday, the army forces carried out an operation against the aggression forces and took over several sites of Jabal Murad district in the same province, as well as the Sahel mountain range northwest of al-Jubah district.