The Yemeni army announced on Tuesday that more than 250 al-Qaeda elements have been killed, wounded and captured during a large military operation in Bayda, Yemen army’s spokesman said in a news statement.

The spokesman confirmed that the army forces attacked al-Qaeda and Daesh elements, liberating around 1,000 square km in Bayda province.

Additionally, 12 camps and military gatherings were destroyed during the military operation in the Wald Rabai area.

Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e affirmed that the army forces also seized large quantities of weapons and hundreds of belts and explosive devices in the operation.

Brigadier General Sare’e indicated that the Saudi-led aggression coalition continued to support both Daesh and al-Qaeda with dozens of airstrikes hitting Yemeni troops.

The spokesman praised the great stance and role played by the tribes and sheikhs in the districts of Qurayshih and Walad Rabai, as well as all free citizens of Bayda in supporting the Yemeni army in taking over and securing their areas.

Sare’e affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces would continue to carry out military operations until the liberation of all of the Republic of Yemen is completed.