Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees have on Sunday achieved major military victories in the frontlines of Ma’rib province, following violent clashes with coalition forces.

According to local sources in Ma’rib province, Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees have been able to clear large areas on the southern, northern and eastern outskirts of the city of Ma’rib.

The sources said that the army forces were able to clear the area of the Qarn Zanmain, west of the al-Ala’am al-Abaydh near the international road to Marib.

Moreover, the sources pointed out, that the Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees advanced from the area of Alsabaygh north of Ma’rib city, passing through the area of Laqsha, Al-Kamb and Wadi Al-Lisan to the far east border of the district of Sirwah.

Furthermore, the sources added that the army fighters advanced towards the coalition camp after taking control over the areas of the al-Ala’am al-Abaydh and Lasbbagh.

The sources confirmed that the Yemeni forces took full control over several areas, in a battle during which Saudi-led coalition forces suffered dozens of deaths and injuries, including prominent military leaders.

On the Mahli front, south of Ma’rib, Yemeni forces cleared the Al-Farsha junction, tightening the noose on coalition forces in the district, which has been under a suffocating military siege for days.

Regarding Mahliyah Front, the sources pointed out, that forces loyal to the National Salvation Government of Yemen liberated the al-Farshah junction and imposed a military siege on the district, after liberating the Qaifa Front in Bayda governorate, thus cutting off the supply routes for the coalition forces in Mahliyah