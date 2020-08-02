The military media unit of the Yemeni army on Sunday morning released a video footage showing the American RQ-20 surveillance drone that was downed by the Yemeni army’s air defences over the airspace of Haradh district in Hajjah province on Sunday.

According to the footage most parts of the plane is still intact, and the injury appears to be visible in the front of the drone. The unmanned aircraft was identified as belonging to the Saudi Air Force in Jizan.