Yemen’s army forces affirmed on Tuesday that the international road linking Sana’a and Ma’rib province has safely reopened to passengers and commercial goods.

The sources said that an initiative to open the road made by Sana’a authorities to facilitate the passage of travelers to and from Sana’a, Ma’rib, Jawf and other eastern provinces was concluded successfully.

The historical opening of the international road linking the provinces comes after five years of it being closed due to the war waged by the Saudi-led aggression coalition on Yemen. The main road to Ma’rib is as of yet still closed due to the armed confrontations.

According to the statements of the Commander of Military Intelligence, Abu Ali al-Hakim, the storming and takeover of the city of Ma’rib is “a matter of time,” affirming that that the army forces are prepared to make a decision in the event that tribal mediation attempts with the occupation force in Ma’rib fails.