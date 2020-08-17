Yemeni army forces and the Popular Committees on Monday launched a large-scale military operation to take control of Mas camp, one of the most important bases of the Saudi-Emirati coalition in Ma’rib province.

According to the tribal sources, Yemeni forces have succeeded in cutting off the eastern supply lines of the camp, which contains sophisticated weapons.

The sources indicated that unknown airstrikes hit the positions of three cannons as well as ammunotion depots. Several casualties were reported as a result of these air raids.